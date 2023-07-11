Products
Home
→
Product
→
LinkedIn2Sheet
LinkedIn2Sheet
Tranfer LinkedIn Profile data to Google Sheet in a click!
Unleash the power of LinkedIn with LinkedIn2Sheet! Easily extract LinkedIn profile data, perfect for HRs scouting candidates & businesses seeking valuable leads. Save time and effort by transferring data to Google Sheets with a single click.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Spreadsheets
LinkedIn
by
LinkedIn2Sheet
About this launch
LinkedIn2Sheet
Tranfer LinkedIn Profile data to Google Sheet in a click!
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
LinkedIn2Sheet by
LinkedIn2Sheet
was hunted by
Arunava Das
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Spreadsheets
,
LinkedIn
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
LinkedIn2Sheet
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. This is LinkedIn2Sheet's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report