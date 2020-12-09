Linear Release Roadmaps
Karri Saarinen
CEO, Founder at Linear
Hey everyone! Earlier this year we opened up Linear for everyone and launched with Product Hunt. Since then, we have come a long way and we are excited to share the latest milestones in our journey. Today, we’re announcing that we’ve raised $13M in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital and a slew of new product updates aimed at re-envisioning the principles and practices of building software. The new funding helps us continue developing the best in class tool for high-performing product teams. Today we are also launching Roadmaps. This feature gives companies the to ability to create a company-wide roadmap and track project execution as it happens. To help give a holistic picture of what is new in Linear, we created this new Linear Release page which highlights new features as well as major improvements developed in the last six months: - Made the interface more tactile by allowing easy list selection, drag&drop, supporting global undo with cmd+z, and having right click context menus.* - View options that let you quickly change sorting, hide and show attributes, and switch between list and board views - Views which let you create and save custom views for yourself or shared with the team or the whole company* - Reworked our notifications system to include more granular controls* - Made creating sub-issues more flexible* - Added SAML SSO option for more secure and controlled authentication - Enabled themes to allow everyone to customize how Linear looks
Hands down the best product management tool there is. We’ve been using Linear for the last 6 months and I cannot recommend it enough. On average I’m saving around 8 hours a week when compared to using Jira, not to mention that it’s actually enjoyable to use. If you’re a product manager that knows the pain of Jira (the effort of bulk editing user stories, how hilariously slow it is to use, and how awful the notifications are), you need to start using Linear ASAP.
love this! wish we cloud move away from Jira....
As an early-stage startup, we are learning everything from scratch. Having an experienced team behind Linear really helped us to optimise our workflows, push more efficiently, even to build our own product with a leaner mindset.