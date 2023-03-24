Products
This is the latest launch from Linear
See Linear’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Linear Insights
Linear Insights
Instant analytics for any stream of work
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Linear Insights delivers deep, realtime visibility at your fingertips. Aggregate, segment and visualize data across your entire workspace. Spot trends, remove blockers, and progress faster. Learn more: https://linear.app/features/insights
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
by
Linear
About this launch
Linear
Linear lets you manage software development and track bugs
92
reviews
134
followers
Follow for updates
Linear Insights by
Linear
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Karri Saarinen
,
Raissa Largman
,
Jori Lallo
,
Erin Frey
,
Griveau Adrien
,
Andreas Eldh
,
Julian Lehr
,
Alex Suevalov
and
Tom Moor
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Linear
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 90 users. It first launched on September 11th, 2019.
Upvotes
24
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report