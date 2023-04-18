Use app
Linda from Velbi

Tackle your teams burnout and engagement issues in Slack.

Hi! I'm Linda from Velbi, a Slack App that prevents burnout and improves employee engagement, productivity, and happiness with 16 mini-tests that are 1 minute long. Tests are based on global wellbeing and burnout prevention research. Nice to meet you!👋
Slack
Productivity
Health
Linda from Velbi
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you so much for checking out our product! We're so grateful! It's still early days for us, and while we know what works now, we'd love to know... What you need next to help you prevent burnout?"

Linda from Velbi - Tackle your teams burnout and engagement issues in Slack.
Linda from Velbi by
Linda from Velbi
Sini Ågrén
Slack, Productivity, Health. Made by
Sini Ågrén
Piia Kuosmanen
Stefan Cave
Roope Nortia
Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Linda from Velbi
is not rated yet. This is Linda from Velbi's first launch.
