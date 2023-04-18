Tackle your teams burnout and engagement issues in Slack.
•
Free
Hi! I'm Linda from Velbi, a Slack App that prevents burnout and improves employee engagement, productivity, and happiness with 16 mini-tests that are 1 minute long. Tests are based on global wellbeing and burnout prevention research. Nice to meet you!👋
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you so much for checking out our product! We're so grateful!
It's still early days for us, and while we know what works now, we'd love to know...
What you need next to help you prevent burnout?"