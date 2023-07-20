Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Leka
Leka

Leka

The Mission-based Social App for Gen Z

Free
Embed
Leka is the social app where one completes daily missions with their friends and like-minded people with similar interests. In order to do the missions, the users have to create or join squads to foster meaningful relationships.
Launched in
Android
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
Leka
Folio 2.0
Ad
Transform your product demos into immersive experiences

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out our launch, would be nice if you wanted to check out our product and give some feedback! I've provided a code so that you can join the "Product Hunters"-squad with me and I'll set up missions for us!"

Leka
The makers of Leka
About this launch
Leka
LekaThe Mission-based Social App for Gen Z
0
reviews
2
followers
Leka by
Leka
was hunted by
Cecilia Tran
in Android, Social Media, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Cecilia Tran
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Leka
is not rated yet. This is Leka's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#57
Week rank
#210