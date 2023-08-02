Products
Home
→
Product
→
LanguageWorldMap.com
LanguageWorldMap.com
A website that color-codes the world by language.
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Enter the languages you speak, and watch the map color-code itself. Then, take a snapshot and show the world with how many people you can communicate.
Launched in
Languages
Maps
Data Visualization
by
LanguageWorldMap.com
About this launch
LanguageWorldMap.com
A website that color-codes the world by language.
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
LanguageWorldMap.com by
LanguageWorldMap.com
was hunted by
Florian Wüest
in
Languages
,
Maps
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Florian Wüest
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
LanguageWorldMap.com
is not rated yet. This is LanguageWorldMap.com's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report