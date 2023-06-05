Products
Home
→
Product
→
Language List
Language List
A list of 2000+ resources to learn a new language for free
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A collection of over 2000 links to free language learning resources covering 147 different languages (and counting). Vote, share, and add your favorite resources to the collection.
Launched in
Education
Languages
by
Language List
About this launch
Language List
A list of 2000+ resources to learn a new language for free
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Language List by
Language List
was hunted by
Gary McCaffrey
in
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Gary McCaffrey
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
Language List
is not rated yet. This is Language List's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report