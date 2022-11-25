Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Langame card game
Langame card game

Langame card game

AI-powered card game

Free Options
Avoid the awkward silence with an AI-generated card game. Connect with friends, family, or strangers on a deeper level. Never run out of things to say through the endless stream of conversation starters.
Launched in Card Games, Party, Artificial Intelligence by
Langame card game
About this launch
0
reviews
46
followers
Langame card game by
was hunted by
louis030195
in Card Games, Party, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
louis030195
and
Benjamin Shafii
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Langame card game's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#108