Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Langame card game
Langame card game
AI-powered card game
Visit
Upvote 44
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Avoid the awkward silence with an AI-generated card game. Connect with friends, family, or strangers on a deeper level. Never run out of things to say through the endless stream of conversation starters.
Launched in
Card Games
,
Party
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Langame card game
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Langame card game
AI-powered card game
0
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
Langame card game by
Langame card game
was hunted by
louis030195
in
Card Games
,
Party
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
louis030195
and
Benjamin Shafii
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Langame card game
is not rated yet. This is Langame card game's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
6
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#108
Report