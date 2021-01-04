  1. Home
  2.  → Koachi

Koachi

An app for personal trainers to create programs for clients

Health and Fitness
Koachi is an app designed for creating and sharing fitness programs for your clients.
Once a client is assigned a program they can begin to input their progress and the clients personal trainer can manage and track their progress the whole way.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Fab
Maker
🎈
Koachi is an App for creating workouts
This product eventuated out of frustration filling in my progress updates for my personal trainer via a spreadsheet. It was a really tedious process for me as the client and was pretty demotivating to do. I also realised my coach would spend about 15-20 hours a week coming up with these spreadsheet programs, updating the progress once I had handed it over and then giving me feedback on a weekly/fortnightly basis. I wanted to help reduce the time taken to program and track progress as well as reduce the feedback loop from coach to client. This is an MVP of the product, I would love some feedback on what you enjoy about the product as well as what could be improved. Reach out to me if you have any questions :). Thanks, Fab
Share