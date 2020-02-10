Kitchen Zen

Discussion
Robert Kotcher
Hello PH community! My name is Robert and this is my first time posting on Product Hunt. For the past year or so I've been thinking that it would be interesting if I could take a picture of the inside of my fridge and get a list of recipes - sure, maybe this product is more of a "vitamin" instead of a "painkiller" - but I couldn't stop thinking about the idea. So I just made it. I've poured every ounce of energy that I had into this. It's definitely still rough around the edges, but I can honestly say it's the first thing that I've ever made that I actually use. So I guess for me that's already a win :) I wasn't entirely sure on the pricing, but since I unfortunately have to pay to use hardware to run the AI algorithms the free features are a little limited - but hopefully enough to get the idea across! If you love cooking but are super busy like I am, maybe you'll find this useful as well. Even if you don't, thank you for checking it out! :D
Hey! The idea is awesome, but the App is... way far from ideal prototype... not really easy to understand which move to take. But as i said before — idea is awesome.
