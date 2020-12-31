Keevi
Simple screen + webcam recording. Share after recording
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Hammad Akbar
Maker
Hey Folks! 👋 Happy New Year :) We are launching Keevi Content repurposing tool very soon. But I wanted to first launch a tool we use ourselves. We record and send a ton of videos to each other in the team. Also we do a lot of live screen sharing between developers. Now I agree there are lot of great tools out there for recordings and live screen sharing e.g Zoom, Loom. But we wanted to build something for ourselves that’s SUPER SUPER fast. We have just launched the simplest version of a Screen + Webcam recorder. You can quickly record on browser and share them instantly by sharing the link anywhere on web. It’s completely Free and you can create videos of any length. In the coming weeks we will be adding the following: -✂️ Editing features: You will be able to edit your videos before sending them. You will be able to do things like trim, Draw and much more. -✏️ Chrome Extension: To add annotations etc -🎥 Landing page: You will be able to send your videos on many beautiful landing pages. Another feature I am really excited about is Live Streaming. You will be able to quickly start a Live stream on your browser and share link with anyone. Anyone with the link will be able to view you live. It will be great for Pair programming, live classes etc. All Free of course. Happy New Year Once guys and please give me your feedback. Would love to hear your feedback. Oh one more thing…..This is on top of our FlagShip product Keevi, which we are launching soon. Thanks
Share
Many thanks for the upvote @danischenker :)
Hey, I did like to connect with you. If you are willing to connect please share your email id. Thankyou
@insidermediacorp Great. Its hammad@hammadakbar.com
@nellynelson Thanks for the Upvote.
Awesome stuff guys! We're going to start using asap.
@bradkochheiser Many thanks for your comment :) What would you use it for? Also any new features we should add?