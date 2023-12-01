Products
Kaya -- the climber's app

GPS guides and beta videos for climbers

KAYA is your climbing guide. Climbers use KAYA to discover climbs, share beta, log sends, and track progress. Download and join the most psyched community in climbing.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Outdoors
Climbing
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
9
followers
was hunted by
Mike Kerzhner
in Health & Fitness, Outdoors, Climbing. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
6
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#185