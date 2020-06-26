Deals
Karat
A new card that ties your credit to your social media stats
Fintech
We reward you as you spend and help you understand your finances. You'll receive higher card limits, 2-5% cashback on categories you choose, waived interest fees, and other special perks including metal cards depending on your size.
Karat launches a credit card for online creators
Karat is a new startup promising to build better banking products for the creators who make a living on YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and other online platforms. Today it's unveiling its first product - the Karat Black Card. The startup, which was part of accelerator Y Combinator's Winter ...
