Jointl

Get feedback on prospective employees like never before

Jointl is a new kind of reference checking platform with machine-analyzed answers, robust fraud protection, and interactive surveys.
💡Get in-depth insights by collecting more feedback
🦄Screen candidates before an interview or hiring
👍Improve hiring experience
James Hughes
Maker
Hi everyone, we’re Jointl 👋 We’re creating the most beautiful reference checking platform ever made that's suitable both for startups and recruiting firms with high-volume requests. Jointl was initially built as a private service for several companies to screen applicants before an interview; and now we’ve made it public providing free accounts for charities, free 10 checks per month for early-stage companies / SMBs, and flexible pricing for large-scale organizations. All accounts include an unlimited number of companies, jobs, and references allowing founders and recruiters to do checks for multiple companies within one account. Currently, we’re working hard on personalizing questions based on referee’s name and position, catching bounced emails, and improving scoring methods. Thanks for the time, we'd love your feedback –– comments, ideas.
