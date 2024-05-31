Launches
JobCopilot
JobCopilot
Get 10x more job interviews with job application automation
JobCopilot helps you get more job interviews by automating job applications. Your AI JobCopilot auto-applies up to 1,500 relevant jobs each month, from over 50,000 companies worldwide.
Launched in
Productivity
Tech
by
JobCopilot
About this launch
JobCopilot
Get 10x more job interviews with job application automation
JobCopilot by
JobCopilot
was hunted by
Emmanuel Crouy
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Emmanuel Crouy
. Featured on June 1st, 2024.
JobCopilot
is not rated yet. This is JobCopilot's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
