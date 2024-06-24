Launches
Jimbo
Jimbo
Be more active, with new friends.
jimbo is launching soon! A fitness-focused app that brings people together, helps you make new friends, and ensures you never miss out on sports due to lack of partners. Stay tuned!
Social Media
Health
Fitness
Jimbo
About this launch
Jimbo
Be more active, with new friends.
Jimbo by
Jimbo
William Mattey
Social Media
Health
Fitness
William Mattey
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
Jimbo
is not rated yet. This is Jimbo 's first launch.
