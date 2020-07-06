Discussion
Kennan Davison
Hi all! I'm Kennan and I’m building Jika (https://jika.ai / YC S20). Jika helps Shopify sellers a/b test their product pricing so they can make more money. "Painful is pricing." —Yoda Yoda didn't actually say that, but most companies price off competitors and then call it a day. This approach isn't going to cut it anymore. Amazon is accelerating development of in-house brands (~640 as of late 2019) and has made a ton of price changes since you started reading this (2.5mm price changes per day in 2013 and even more today). If you or anyone you know would find Jika useful, please email kennan@jika.ai! :D Also here to answer any questions in the comments.
Hey @kennandavison! Congratulations on your PH Launch! I really liked the idea and it fills a great gap in the market. The branding and landing page great. Looking forward to connecting with you for future collaborations, I am a business podcaster, would love to feature Jika in one of my episodes. Kudos!
Hey @porush_puri! Thanks for the kind words. Would love to connect + collab! Email me at kennan@jika.ai. :D Cheers!
Congrats on the launch!!
Thanks Alex!
