Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Jelled.ai
Jelled.ai
Stay on top of your inbox
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
✨ Jelled.ai uses #GenerativeAI for the workplace, transforming your email and Slack data into personalized insights and automating your communication.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Jelled.ai
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Jelled.ai
Stay on top of your inbox
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Jelled.ai by
Jelled.ai
was hunted by
Ruslan Belkin
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ruslan Belkin
and
Lei Pan
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Jelled.ai
is not rated yet. This is Jelled.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report