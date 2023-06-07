Products
Home
→
Product
→
Jamstack Dev
Jamstack Dev
Jamstack development for marketing sites - Fixed monthly fee
Unlimited front-end development requests, from landing pages to API's and much more for a fixed monthly fee. Working with freelancers for your marketing site is full of headaches and frustrations. Experience the new way with jamstackdev.co
Launched in
Freelance
Marketing
Software Engineering
by
Jamstack Dev
About this launch
Jamstack Dev
Jamstack development for marketing sites - Fixed monthly fee
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Jamstack Dev by
Jamstack Dev
was hunted by
@sameed_ahmad12
in
Freelance
,
Marketing
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
@sameed_ahmad12
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Jamstack Dev
is not rated yet. This is Jamstack Dev's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report