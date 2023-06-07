Products
Jamstack Dev

Jamstack Dev

Jamstack development for marketing sites - Fixed monthly fee

Unlimited front-end development requests, from landing pages to API's and much more for a fixed monthly fee. Working with freelancers for your marketing site is full of headaches and frustrations. Experience the new way with jamstackdev.co
Launched in
Freelance
Marketing
Software Engineering
 by
Jamstack Dev
About this launch
Jamstack Dev
Jamstack DevJamstack development for marketing sites - Fixed monthly fee
Jamstack Dev by
Jamstack Dev
was hunted by
@sameed_ahmad12
in Freelance, Marketing, Software Engineering. Made by
@sameed_ahmad12
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Jamstack Dev
is not rated yet. This is Jamstack Dev's first launch.
