Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Itnk.app
Itnk.app
Ranked #12 for today

Itnk.app

Fully secure opinion sharing platform

Free
Your: - Opinion Sharing Platform - Digital Punching Bag - No Taboo Discussion Platform - Unique Resourses Library - Anonymous "I can't tell anyone, so I'll tell everyone" diary 100% safe because 0% of your personal data* is stored! *Besides your content
Launched in
Anonymous
Social Impact
Community
 by
Itnk.app - The Opinion Sharing Platform
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Bubble
Bubble
10,513 upvotes
Learned how to use it and built the entire app from scratch in 2 weeks. It is absolutely mindblowing how easy it was, coming from someone with 0 previous app building ecperience.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
2,417 upvotes
As expected, I've been full on GPT-4 infusion the whole time when I've learned how to build my first app. It'd be lasting at least 2-3 months for me to execute what I've made in 2 weeks without it.
YouTube
YouTube
15 upvotes
It also been a tremendous help for seeing all the influencer and educative content created and shared on YouTube. It's been an absolute essential part for reaching my goal so quick.
About this launch
Itnk.app - The Opinion Sharing Platform
Itnk.app - The Opinion Sharing PlatformLet's Make Speech FREE Again!
0
reviews
5
followers
Itnk.app by
Itnk.app - The Opinion Sharing Platform
was hunted by
Peter Wolf
in Anonymous, Social Impact, Community. Made by
Peter Wolf
and
Dorina Wolf
. Featured on May 10th, 2024.
Itnk.app - The Opinion Sharing Platform
is not rated yet. This is Itnk.app - The Opinion Sharing Platform's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#69