Bubble 10,513 upvotes

Learned how to use it and built the entire app from scratch in 2 weeks. It is absolutely mindblowing how easy it was, coming from someone with 0 previous app building ecperience.

GPT-4 by OpenAI 2,417 upvotes

As expected, I've been full on GPT-4 infusion the whole time when I've learned how to build my first app. It'd be lasting at least 2-3 months for me to execute what I've made in 2 weeks without it.

YouTube 15 upvotes

It also been a tremendous help for seeing all the influencer and educative content created and shared on YouTube. It's been an absolute essential part for reaching my goal so quick.