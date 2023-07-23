Products
IOctopus

Organic mind map service for your deep flow & collaboration

Free Options
Embed
Natural branches of IOctopus as a natural extension of thoughts make it easy to get into the flow and get deep results from mindmapping. Not for office plankton and robots! For living persons and living teams. Who likes to enjoy the process :)
Launched in
Web App
Productivity
User Experience
 by
IOctopus
IOctopus
The makers of IOctopus
About this launch
0
reviews
32
followers
IOctopus by
was hunted by
Roman Mavliutov
in Web App, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Roman Mavliutov
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is IOctopus's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-