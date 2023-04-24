Use app
Introspect Journal
Introspect Journal
A co-pilot for your thoughts
Introspect is an AI journal designed to support you in your journaling journey. Introspect asks you deep questions about what you're writing, helping guide your thoughts and gain more clarity.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Introspect Journal
About this launch
Introspect Journal
A co-pilot for your thoughts
Introspect Journal by
Introspect Journal
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vidy Thatte
,
Michael Li
and
Rafi Rizwan
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Introspect Journal
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Introspect Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
