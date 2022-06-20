Products
Home
→
Product
→
Instant Cleaner
Instant Cleaner
An open source and free alternative to CCleaner
Free
Instant Cleaner is a free alternative to CCleaner coded by KneesDev. It is an open source project and can be found on GitHub. There are different modes, and the program can deep-clean your storage, memory, etc.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Storage
Instant Cleaner
About this launch
Instant Cleaner
An open source and free alternative to CCleaner
Instant Cleaner by
Instant Cleaner
was hunted by
Nikos Komninos
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Storage
. Made by
Nikos Komninos
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
Instant Cleaner
is not rated yet. This is Instant Cleaner's first launch.
