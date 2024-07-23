Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Instagram Comments Widget
Instagram Comments Widget
Use your Instagram comments as social proof
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Don't you think the comments left on your official Instagram account are valuable UGC? Why not integrate them seamlessly into your Shopify store and showcase them as testimonials in a minimal and elegant way? No coding required. Set up in minutes!
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
E-Commerce
by
Instagram Comments Widget
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Instagram Comments Widget
Make the most of your Instagram comments
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Instagram Comments Widget by
Instagram Comments Widget
was hunted by
DaMon Choo
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
DaMon Choo
and
Junsu Bae
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Instagram Comments Widget
is not rated yet. This is Instagram Comments Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report