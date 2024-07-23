Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Instagram Comments Widget
Instagram Comments Widget

Instagram Comments Widget

Use your Instagram comments as social proof

Free
Don't you think the comments left on your official Instagram account are valuable UGC? Why not integrate them seamlessly into your Shopify store and showcase them as testimonials in a minimal and elegant way? No coding required. Set up in minutes!
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
E-Commerce
 by
Instagram Comments Widget
OnDemand
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
Figma
Shopify
About this launch
Instagram Comments Widget
Instagram Comments WidgetMake the most of your Instagram comments
0
reviews
19
followers
Instagram Comments Widget by
Instagram Comments Widget
was hunted by
DaMon Choo
in Social Media, Marketing, E-Commerce. Made by
DaMon Choo
and
Junsu Bae
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Instagram Comments Widget
is not rated yet. This is Instagram Comments Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-