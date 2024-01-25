Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Inky Notion
Inky Notion
Effortlessly convert your paper notes to Notion pages
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Write on paper, snap a photo, Inky will turn your writing into beautiful Notion pages. Your genius ideas and journals from your notepads stored securely and easily searchable in Notion. Also a great way to reduce your screen time.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notion
by
Inky Notion
About this launch
Inky Notion
Effortlessly convert your paper notes to Notion pages
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Inky Notion by
Inky Notion
was hunted by
Fraser Deans
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notion
. Made by
Fraser Deans
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
Inky Notion
is not rated yet. This is Inky Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
3
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#147
Report