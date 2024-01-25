Products
Inky Notion

Effortlessly convert your paper notes to Notion pages

Free Options
Embed
Write on paper, snap a photo, Inky will turn your writing into beautiful Notion pages. Your genius ideas and journals from your notepads stored securely and easily searchable in Notion. Also a great way to reduce your screen time.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notion
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
28
followers
Inky Notion by
was hunted by
Fraser Deans
in Productivity, Writing, Notion. Made by
Fraser Deans
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Inky Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
3
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#147