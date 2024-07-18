Launches
This is the latest launch from MailMaestro
Inbox Report

Compare your email workload with other busy professionals

Free
Ever come back from vacation to find 3000+ unread emails and wish you'd never left? You're not alone! Compare your email habits with your peers with our free report. Get yours now!
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Gmail
OpenAI Assistants API
Inbox Report by
was hunted by
Adrian Cabrera
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Adrian Cabrera
and
Sebastian Illing
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on November 13th, 2023.
