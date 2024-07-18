Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from MailMaestro
See MailMaestro’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Inbox Report
Inbox Report
Compare your email workload with other busy professionals
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ever come back from vacation to find 3000+ unread emails and wish you'd never left? You're not alone! Compare your email habits with your peers with our free report. Get yours now!
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
MailMaestro
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
MailMaestro
Your AI email copilot for Gmail and Outlook.
10
reviews
960
followers
Follow for updates
Inbox Report by
MailMaestro
was hunted by
Adrian Cabrera
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Adrian Cabrera
and
Sebastian Illing
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
MailMaestro
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on November 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
27
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report