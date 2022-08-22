Products
iMedFlow
Ranked #4 for today
iMedFlow
Buy now, use straight away!
Inpatient medication tracking and protocol adherence tool and internal operational system for small and medium-sized clinics and hospitals.
An all-in-one place dashboard for hospital staff to track the whole process of inpatient treatment.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Tech
,
Medical
+1 by
iMedFlow
About this launch
iMedFlow by
iMedFlow
was hunted by
Gohar Petrosyan
in
User Experience
,
Tech
,
Medical
. Made by
Gohar Petrosyan
,
Ruzanna Baldryan
,
Astghik Sargsyan
,
Babken Bayadyan
,
Anush Apikyan
and
Karine Avetisyan
Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
iMedFlow
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 17th, 2022.
Upvotes
37
Comments
24
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#22
