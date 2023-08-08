Products
Home
Product
IDX.dev
IDX.dev
Project IDX, an experimental new initiative aimed at bringing your entire full-stack, multiplatform app development workflow to the cloud.
Launched in
Development
Web Design
IDX.dev
About this launch
IDX.dev
IDX.dev
was hunted by
NaveenKumar Namachivayam
Development
Web Design
Featured on August 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is IDX.dev's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
