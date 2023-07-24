Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hooked Studio
Hooked Studio

Hooked Studio

A design agency that specializes in the employee experience

Payment Required
Embed
Hooked is a design agency that focuses on enhancing employee connectedness, productivity, and engagement. Our streamlined and meticulously crafted approach empowers your workforce by providing a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge design solutions.
Launched in
User Experience
 by
Hooked Studio
Attio
Attio
Ad
Build a powerful, data-driven CRM that’s truly your own
About this launch
Hooked Studio
Hooked StudioA design agency that specializes in the employee experience
0
reviews
22
followers
Hooked Studio by
Hooked Studio
was hunted by
Sean Ross
in User Experience. Made by
Sean Ross
. Featured on July 24th, 2023.
Hooked Studio
is not rated yet. This is Hooked Studio's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-