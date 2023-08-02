Products
Home
Product
Holoframe | Augment your NFTs
Frame your NFTs and collections in augmented reality
Holoframe is a simple web3 app designed for NFT traders and creators. If offers an effortless way to frame individual NFTs or entire collections in augmented reality — and then view them without the need for an app download or a wallet collection.
Launched in
Augmented Reality
Web3
NFT
About this launch
Holoframe | Augment your NFTs
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Augmented Reality
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Ilija Rolović
,
Aleksandar Ilic
and
Djordje Radovanovic
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
27
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
