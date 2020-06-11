HireFunnel - Automated Video Interviews

Discussion
Tom Jenkins
This looks interesting - will be helpful for hiring our next designer. Using the suggested questions allowed me to make an interview flow in about 5 mins. Recommend having a look
Hello everyone!👋 Super excited to share the completely revamped version of our Automated Video Interviewing platform 🙌 Here I just wanted to outline a few main things, but would be more than happy to answer any of your questions here. How it works? 🤖 1. Compose an interview assessment. ( We have over 300 effective questions to help you with that. ) 2. Share the invite link with candidates and review their responses at your own convenience. How does it help?🚀 - Arrange a video interview with every candidate without the risk of wasting any of your time. - Make more informed decisions and reserve your time only for the best. - No more scheduling and rescheduling, it literally can take a minute to set up an interview. - Once it’s set up you can focus on your other tasks, while collecting hundreds of responses to review later. How much does it cost? You can start off with our free trial and after that our tailored plans start from just $49 a month. 🌝 Let me know what you guys think, any feedback is much appreciated! 🙏😇
