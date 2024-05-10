Launches
Comigo
Comigo
The action driven AI companion for ADHD
Comigo is an AI companion that blends the best of evidence-based therapies and productivity tools to provide personalized support for folks with ADHD and people who struggle to find the right mood, motivation, and mindset to get things done.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
Comigo
Comigo
The Action Driven AI Companion for ADHD
Comigo by
Comigo
Jason Curry
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
Jason Curry
David
Charles Parker
Kristy Curry
Meera Srinivasan
. Featured on May 26th, 2024.
Comigo
This is Comigo's first launch.
13
0
-
-
