Comigo

The action driven AI companion for ADHD

Comigo is an AI companion that blends the best of evidence-based therapies and productivity tools to provide personalized support for folks with ADHD and people who struggle to find the right mood, motivation, and mindset to get things done.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
About this launch
Comigo by
was hunted by
Jason Curry
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Jason Curry
,
David
,
Charles Parker
,
Kristy Curry
and
Meera Srinivasan
. Featured on May 26th, 2024.
