Crowdsource your optimal health stack

Free
Embed
Healthstack lets you make your own health stack for whatever conditions you face. It surfaces potential interactions and shows if any of the substances used are contraindicated with any of your conditions. It is also a research community.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Education
 by
Scalar
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
James Fly
in Health & Fitness, Education. Made by
James Fly
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Healthstack.app's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-