Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Healthstack.app
Healthstack.app
Crowdsource your optimal health stack
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Healthstack lets you make your own health stack for whatever conditions you face. It surfaces potential interactions and shows if any of the substances used are contraindicated with any of your conditions. It is also a research community.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Education
by
Healthstack.app
Scalar
Ad
See the cost of your meetings in G. Calendar
About this launch
Healthstack.app
Crowdsource your optimal health stack
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Healthstack.app by
Healthstack.app
was hunted by
James Fly
in
Health & Fitness
,
Education
. Made by
James Fly
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Healthstack.app
is not rated yet. This is Healthstack.app's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report