Budget-conscious trip planning for adventurous people

Halcyon is for when you know you want to take a vacation but don't know where to go. Give us your timeline + budget, and we'll help you choose a destination optimized for adventure. We'll also show you the best flights/lodging and when to book for best rates ✨
Sara
Sara
Maker
Hey all! I've been working on Halcyon w/ the goal of helping people like myself (poor college kids) plan more interesting, but also budget-conscious, trips w/o having to open a million tabs and documents to coordinate flights/lodging. Right now it's free and we're giving access to a limited # of users! This could also serve as a great company perk for planning team outings, business trips, or for making use of that unlimited PTO 🤐 Thanks for checking this out, happy to answer any questions 😄
