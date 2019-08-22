Discussion
Maker
Sara
Hey all! I've been working on Halcyon w/ the goal of helping people like myself (poor college kids) plan more interesting, but also budget-conscious, trips w/o having to open a million tabs and documents to coordinate flights/lodging. Right now it's free and we're giving access to a limited # of users! This could also serve as a great company perk for planning team outings, business trips, or for making use of that unlimited PTO 🤐 Thanks for checking this out, happy to answer any questions 😄
