Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Guava
See Guava’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Guava
Guava
Tap into easier health tracking
Visit
Upvote 11
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Guava Tags are your shortcut to health tracking. Stick it on any item. Tap it with your phone to log your meds, coffee, water, activities, and more. Customizable via your Guava account.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
+1 by
Guava
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Guava
A Personal health assistant. Manage meds, symptoms, records.
2
reviews
233
followers
Follow for updates
Guava by
Guava
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Awadi Rathugamage
,
Alex Yau
,
dylan wenzlau
,
Isabel Stewart
,
Emily von Weise
,
Henry Weigand
and
June Lawver
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
Guava
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report