Growtoro
Highly-targeted cold email at scale using social intent
A social media data collection tool to collect verified public emails from those who follow any social account or post with a keyword. Then, we build an email system to run monthly cold-email outreach at scale, reaching 6-50K+ people each month.
Email
Sales
Marketing
Growtoro
About this launch
Growtoro
Highly-targeted cold email at scale using social intent
Growtoro by
Growtoro
was hunted by
Derek Morgen
in
Email
,
Sales
,
Marketing
. Made by
Derek Morgen
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Growtoro
is not rated yet. This is Growtoro's first launch.
