  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Growthsense
Growthsense

Growthsense

AI Copilot for CSM & Product teams

Free Options
Embed
We automate the analysis and categorisation of customer feedback from multiple sources. From NPS surveys to support tickets and social reviews, our platform enables you to uncover actionable insights in seconds.
Launched in
Customer Success
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Growthsense.ai
About this launch
Growthsense.ai
Growthsense.aiAI Copilot for CSM & Product teams
Growthsense by
Growthsense.ai
was hunted by
Srinayan Reddy Gujjula
in Customer Success, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Srinayan Reddy Gujjula
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
Growthsense.ai
is not rated yet. This is Growthsense.ai's first launch.
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#84