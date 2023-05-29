Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Growthsense
Growthsense
AI Copilot for CSM & Product teams
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We automate the analysis and categorisation of customer feedback from multiple sources. From NPS surveys to support tickets and social reviews, our platform enables you to uncover actionable insights in seconds.
Launched in
Customer Success
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
by
Growthsense.ai
MyUser
Ad
Accept Fednow, Wire & Zelle payments within your website
About this launch
Growthsense.ai
AI Copilot for CSM & Product teams
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Growthsense by
Growthsense.ai
was hunted by
Srinayan Reddy Gujjula
in
Customer Success
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Srinayan Reddy Gujjula
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
Growthsense.ai
is not rated yet. This is Growthsense.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#84
Report