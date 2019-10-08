Groovy Mega Menu Plugin for WordPress

Discussion
Thanks for hunting GroovyMenu @kevin ! Very excited to have GroovyMenu now finally properly out in the open. Groovy Menu was born to help you add custom menu on WordPress sites and help to solve a whole range of problems faced by the site owner. 🔎Do not let users get lost in the huge database of your site content. Let it be an on the open palm, not a vault. 🆕Draw the user's attention to especial important sections of your site with adding badges and icons. 🛍️Boost your conversion on featured goods from your WooCommerce store, show and attract customer's attention to special offers. 🙋♂️Creating a multi-linguistic community? It is also no problem, Groovy compatible with WPML, Polylang and other plugins. You can add mega menu and place into there rich content, widgets from WordPress, Elementor, WPBakery or from other popular page builders. Also, you can add different menu types both on horizontal or vertical orientated. Create a menu of any kind: the icon menu, sidebar menu, fullwidth menu, transparent menu with a toolbar and contact info, and social links. A quick start from scratch allows you to organize an online library with predefined menu presets. We publish this post on a product hunt on the eve of the release of the new version 2.0. In which we refused to use of jQuery and rewrote code to vanilla javascript, it should work more quickly and let us scale the plugin. We have both a free version and a premium. 💎 Groovy Mega Menu PRO: https://groovymenu.grooni.com ❤️ Groovy Menu FREE: https://wordpress.org/plugins/gr... Your feedback is highly appreciated! Thanks a lot!!
A great addition to the Wordpress premium menu space. One feature I've not found in any premium menu plugins is to be able to change the color between the top of the page and when it is sticky. I'm using some custom CSS in Elementor at the moment to achieve the effect so that my clients can have a transparent menu with a white logo and text over the top of their dark hero image. But when you scroll it turns into a sticky menu with a white background, dark logo and text. Is this something you'd consider adding?
@mattsmith4u Thanks for your feedback Matt! Groovy Menu has this setting for the sticky menu without adding custom code. This option is available only in Pro version, in free we don't have a sticky menu feature.
@denis_zelman Fantastic!
We were after a lightweight mega menu plugin which could handle lots of columns and worked well with Beaver Builder. After evaluating 4 options, we chose Groovy and are super happy we did. Questions were answered fast and new features keep being added while keeping a focus on performance. Highly recommended both for the page builder compatibility, performance and the amount of menu options available.
@gbissland I appreciate this feedback, thanks for kind words! Are you use free or pro version?
@denis_zelman Pro, I don't think there was a free version initially in Feb.