GPT SidePanel
GPT SidePanel
5x your productivity with personalized prompts
Visit
GPT SidePanel is a powerful browser extension, it can chat based your webpage content. Translate, summary, rephrase and even product analysis. You can customize any prompt according to your habits and help you complete your workflow quickly.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GPT SidePanel
About this launch
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
tobe
. Featured on September 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is GPT SidePanel's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
