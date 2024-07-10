Launches
FranzAI - The free AI Email Assistant

Free
Analyze emails, set reminders, and manage tasks with ChatGPT-4o power at gpt@franzai.com. 📧📝 FranzAI handles your emails, understands time ⏰, and has memory. "Remind me next week," or "Add this to my task list." It remembers and keeps you on track.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
FranzAI
About this launch
FranzAI
FranzAIYour Free Intelligent Email Assistant
gpt@franzai.com by
FranzAI
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
franz enzenhofer
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
FranzAI
is not rated yet. This is FranzAI's first launch.
