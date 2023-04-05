Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Glimpse
See Glimpse’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Google Trends Supercharged 2
Google Trends Supercharged 2
Make Google Trends 100x more powerful, by Glimpse
Visit
Upvote 2
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Make Google Trends 100x more powerful, by Glimpse
Launched in
SEO
,
Search
by
Glimpse
Martekings
Ad
Get matched with top marketers & hack your growth
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Glimpse
Discover exploding trends before they take off.
92
reviews
185
followers
Follow for updates
Google Trends Supercharged 2 by
Glimpse
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
SEO
,
Search
. Made by
Noah Fram-Schwartz
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Glimpse
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 81 users. It first launched on December 5th, 2018.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#80
Report