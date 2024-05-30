Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Gojiberry for Shopify
Gojiberry for Shopify

Gojiberry for Shopify

Don't guess what your customers want – ask them!

Free Options
Boost your Shopify store with Gojiberry Survey & Feedback. Deploy customizable post-purchase surveys for key insights. Integrates seamlessly with Shopify for actionable data. Enhance marketing and increase conversions effortlessly. ​
Launched in
User Experience
Customer Communication
E-Commerce
 by
Gojiberry for Shopify
Voicenotes
Voicenotes
Ad
AI note-taker that's truly intelligent
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Shopify
Shopify
12,080 upvotes
Shopify provides a valuable marketplace that helps us connect with business owners worldwide.
About this launch
Gojiberry for Shopify
Gojiberry for ShopifyDon't guess what your customers want – ask them!
0
reviews
63
followers
Gojiberry for Shopify by
Gojiberry for Shopify
was hunted by
Sherry Wu
in User Experience, Customer Communication, E-Commerce. Made by
Sherry Wu
,
Desmond Chin
,
Timothy Andersen
,
Anne Lise
,
Yuping Kuei
,
Tingya Tu
,
Saloni Agarwal
,
Frank Lu
and
Amee
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
Gojiberry for Shopify
is not rated yet. This is Gojiberry for Shopify's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-