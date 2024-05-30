Launches
Gojiberry for Shopify
Don't guess what your customers want – ask them!
Boost your Shopify store with Gojiberry Survey & Feedback. Deploy customizable post-purchase surveys for key insights. Integrates seamlessly with Shopify for actionable data. Enhance marketing and increase conversions effortlessly.
Launched in
User Experience
Customer Communication
E-Commerce
by
Voicenotes
Ad
AI note-taker that's truly intelligent
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Shopify
12,080 upvotes
Shopify provides a valuable marketplace that helps us connect with business owners worldwide.
About this launch
was hunted by
Sherry Wu
in
. Made by
Sherry Wu
,
Desmond Chin
,
Timothy Andersen
,
Anne Lise
,
Yuping Kuei
,
Tingya Tu
,
Saloni Agarwal
,
Frank Lu
and
Amee
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
Gojiberry for Shopify
is not rated yet. This is Gojiberry for Shopify's first launch.
