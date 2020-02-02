Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Felix
Maker
Pro
During the December-January goal setting season, I had a few requests from people in and outside work asking for help with setting their Professional Goals for work. At The Agile You, good number of our sales come from TL's buying this for their teams and the individuals within them using our core planners to achieve their professional goals. So we made Goal Planner for Teams The goal-setting tools help your teammates set personal goals that connect to the team goals & track progress weekly throughout the quarter, so they can adjust course quickly if things go off track. The daily & sprint planning tools help your teammates focus, on the few high impact actions that move the needle. The S.M.A.R.T Goals Edition I got a few requests for a SMART goals version of the planner, mainly coming from people who also use smart goals at work. The requests are not enough for us to stock it, but it is available on request if your team falls in this category. Happy new month :)
UpvoteShare