Goal Planner

Accomplish your quarterly goals/OKR's, in 13 weekly sprints

Accomplish your quarterly goals (OKR's,) in weekly sprints.
The Goal pages help you set OKR's, break down and measure your progress. The Planning pages help you focus on the few tasks that matter.
Felix
Felix
MakerPro
Goal planner is finally ready. We extracted the goal-setting & tracking features from Daily Planner 1.0, to make a more focused goal-setting planner. We made this for the sub-segment of our audience, who primarily used their planners for goal-setting. Let me know if you have any questions :) Thanks for checking it out. PS. If you want early access to the Time Planner app, remember to join the waiting list here: https://www.producthunt.com/my/u...
