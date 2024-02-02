Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Go Boldly
Go Boldly
Financial education for the game of life
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
GO BOLDLY's is a financial educational game, designed to teach young adults how to overcome life's financial challenges, like saving for a first home, creating a budget, or planning for college expenses.
Launched in
Android
Money
Online Learning
+1 by
Go Boldly
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Go Boldly
Financial Education for the Game of Life
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Go Boldly by
Go Boldly
was hunted by
Joe Mahavuthivanij
in
Android
,
Money
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Joe Mahavuthivanij
,
Walter Latimer
and
Juan Saissac
. Featured on February 5th, 2024.
Go Boldly
is not rated yet. This is Go Boldly's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report