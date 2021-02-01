discussion
Saleel
Maker
Hi, I’m Saleel, cofounder of GingerTag. GingerTag is a clean, easy-to-use, no-code analytics platform for websites and web-apps. Our mission is to make analytics easy and accessible for all. We believe analytics platforms like Google Analytics is too advanced and overkill for most use cases. Product managers, marketing team wants to take informed decisions quickly. When using traditional analytics tools, developers have to first add Javascript code to send custom events, marketing team needs to setup reports, filters, dashboard..etc. It is frustrating to navigate through many pages and reports even to understand simple data. GingerTag is kept minimal in design and show essential insights without the need of complex reports or navigation. Adding trackers for buttons, links, videos, forms can be done without any code change, for most cases. Tracking custom events, setting up funnels are also kept simple and usable. Moreover, we don’t collect any personal data from your users and all collected data is only used for reporting. We respect your users privacy and would never sell their data or use them for ads. Please try the product and let us know your thoughts.
Love the simplicity of your analytics dashboard 👌
@salman_khan3 Thank you. Will always keep it that way 😉
Awesome, this will make tracking a breeze!
@dave_galbraith Yea, thats the goal 💪. Thank you 😊