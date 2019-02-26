Log InSign up
Gigers

Social community of digital nomads and remote workers

Gigers is the free and international social community of digital nomads and remote workers where they'll find everything they need to be successful: like-minded people, job offers, workplaces, perks and discounts, resources,...

" J'irai travailler chez vous", le concept de Gigsurfing pour les travailleurs nomadesGigers, le réseau social des travailleurs nomades, lance une plateforme de coworking internationale entre particuliers nommé Gigsurfing. Celui-ci permet aux travailleurs indépendants d'inviter chez eux des coworkeurs de manière à tisser des liens professionnels. Fondé en avril 2017 par Julien Auclair et Pedro Pereira, Gigers est un réseau social à destination des travailleurs indépendants du ...
Maddyness - Le Magazine sur l'actualité des Startups Françaises

Julien AUCLAIR
Hi guys! I made this website, tell me what you think! I'm looking forward to your feedback!
Bing Li
Bing Li
nice
