Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lens
Ranked #1 for today

Lens

10X your engagement rate during Zoom meetings

Free Options
Lens turns Zoom into an online teaching powerhouse that helps you keep your learners engaged, gauge the performance of your live classes, and increase retention rates.
Launched in Android, Windows, Mac +3 by
Lens
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Lens10X the engagement in Zoom sessions
0
reviews
110
followers
Lens by
Lens
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Android, Windows, Mac. Made by
Vishwas Damle
,
Utkarsh Gupta
,
Mubeen Masudi
,
Bilal Abidi
,
Ravi Tamada
,
Uttiya Roy
and
Saban
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Lens
is not rated yet. This is Lens's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Vote chart
Comments
15
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#61