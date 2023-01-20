Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Lens
Ranked #1 for today
Lens
10X your engagement rate during Zoom meetings
Visit
Upvote 76
1 Month Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lens turns Zoom into an online teaching powerhouse that helps you keep your learners engaged, gauge the performance of your live classes, and increase retention rates.
Launched in
Android
,
Windows
,
Mac
+3 by
Lens
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Lens
10X the engagement in Zoom sessions
0
reviews
110
followers
Follow for updates
Lens by
Lens
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
Windows
,
Mac
. Made by
Vishwas Damle
,
Utkarsh Gupta
,
Mubeen Masudi
,
Bilal Abidi
,
Ravi Tamada
,
Uttiya Roy
and
Saban
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Lens
is not rated yet. This is Lens's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Comments
15
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#61
Report