Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
getessential.app
getessential.app
An open source co-pilot for your screen
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Essential is an open source MacOS app built for developers. It is like having a second set of eyes on your screen to help you be more productive. It can suggest code fixes to error messages you see on screen, and help you remember your workflows.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
getessential.app
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
getessential.app
A co-pilot for your screen
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
getessential.app by
getessential.app
was hunted by
Bharath Bhat
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Bharath Bhat
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
getessential.app
is not rated yet. This is getessential.app's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report