Home
→
Product
→
Get Email Names
Get Email Names
Identify the names of your email leads with AI
Increase open rates by 26% by identifying the names of your email leads using AI.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Marketing
by
Get Email Names
About this launch
Get Email Names
Identify the names of your email leads with AI
Get Email Names by
Get Email Names
was hunted by
Jacob Bildy
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Jacob Bildy
and
Isaiah Ballah
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Get Email Names
is not rated yet. This is Get Email Names's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
